Cards lose heartbreaker in semis

What started as a pitching duel ended in a slugfest between No. 4 Harmony Grove and top-seeded Central Arkansas Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals of the 5-3A District Tournament in Haskell.

Fresh off a 5-0 shutout of Glen Rose in the opener, the Cardinals held a late lead in Round 2, but a 4-run seventh inning proved costly as CAC moved on to the finals with an 8-7 victory.

Having dropped a 5-2 affair to close regular-season conference play to CAC, the Cardinals found themselves up 7-4 in the seventh Tuesday, only needing three outs for the upset and a finals berth.

In dire need of a big inning at the plate, CAC opened the frame by reaching on an error, followed by a fly out. That would be the only hitter retired in the inning as the Mustangs sent six straight batters to the plate, all who of which would reach base.

A double and a walk set up Jacob Hale for a 2-RBI single before Eli Garrison tied the game at 7-7, reaching on a run-scoring error. With two on and one out, CAC would be gifted back-to-back walks — including the game-winning tally to complete the comeback effort.

Read the rest in Wednesday's The Saline Courier.