Casady to seek circuit judge post in '18

Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady announced Wednesday that he will be seeking election as Saline County Circuit Judge, 1st Division of the 22nd Judicial District.

Former Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Barbara Webb was appointed to the position Monday by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, filling the vacancy left by former Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister. Her service will begin Dec. 18 and end Dec. 31, 2018.

Webb will not be able to run for the position until 2020, if desired.

If Casady wins the election, he will be sworn in Jan. 1, 2019.

Election day is set for May 22, 2018.

Casady has held the office as prosecutor since 2006, having been re-elected in 2010 and 2014.

"Being Saline County's elected prosecuting attorney has been the highest honor of my professional life so far, and it's the best job I have ever had," Casady added. "However, circuit judge is an important position in our system and I feel that my three terms (as prosecutor) have prepared me to make good, fair decisions and tough calls from the bench.

"I think I will be an asset to the community and that the time is right for me to run for circuit judge. I hope the voters agree with me."

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full article.