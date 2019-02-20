CENTRAL CHAMPS: Hornets earn 12th straight, down NLR

With the gym jam-packed and full of energy, the Bryant Hornets fed off the emotion as they earned a 66-53 senior night victory over North Little Rock Tuesday.

The win, Bryant’s 12th straight, secured an outright 6A Central title for the Hornets.

The turning point in the contest occurred in the second quarter. That’s when Bryant (22-4, 12-1) landed a haymaker that the Charging Wildcats never recovered from.

At the start of the second, North Little Rock trailed 14-13. But it ran into trouble late in the half thanks partly to cold shooting. Meanwhile, Bryant got hot scoring from several spots on the floor. Arlon Jenkins, a junior guard, led the Hornets’ second-quarter spurt.

Jenkins scored all nine of his points in the second period. Bryant also got clutch 3-pointers from Khalen Robinson and Khasen Robinson on its way to building a 34-20 halftime lead.

Read the rest in Wednesday's The Saline Courier.