Central Champs: Ladies 1st, Hornets take 2nd in Central

The Bryant Lady Hornets had all five of their scoring runners in the top 11 at the 6A Central Conference meet Monday at Bishop Park in Bryant. The Lady Hornets would win the conference meet easily, topping runner-up Cabot by 19 points.

Bryant scored 39 points for the title, followed by Cabot’s 58, Conway’s 73, Mount St. Mary’s 96 and Fort Smith Northside’s 102.

“They stepped up their game,” Bryant Coach Keith Dale said of his Lady Hornets. “We knew it was going to be real close because all season long it’s been nip/tuck between us, Cabot and Conway. There was no way we were going to catch the top Conway runner and the top Cabot runner.

“Like I told the team, we’re good with them finishing first and second, but what we can do as a team, as we’re running, we’re going to try and stay in a pack and look ahead for anything in red. We were trying to catch anybody in an off-color jersey.”

Bryant senior Abbie Patton led the way for the Lady Hornets, taking fifth place overall in a time of 21:18.75, which is a personal record (PR). Junior Olivia Orr wasn’t far behind Patton, taking a sixth-place finish in 21:29.13 (PR).

After finishing first overall in the Central Arkansas Junior Conference Meet, freshman Kim Hernandez moved up to the varsity to post a seventh-place finish at the Central meet with a time of 21:41.23 (PR).

“We moved up four of our freshman I knew could help us out, but you don’t really know exactly how well they’re going to do going from a 2-mile to a 5K,” Dale said. “That extra mile in there is a little different animal. Two of those freshman girls really stepped up.”

Rounding out the Lady Hornets scoring was sophomore Jillian Colclassure in 10th (22:05.60 - PR) and freshman Margo Gilliland in 11th (22:22.65 - PR).

Also earning top-20 finishes was sophomore Aryn Stiles in 14th place in a time of 22:32.48 (PR) and senior Bailey Brazil in 16th in 22:37.89 (PR).

“The rest of the senior high team did exceptionally well also,” Dale said. “My top eight runners improved their season-best time anywhere from two minutes to 45 seconds. We’ve had a lot of improvement over the last couple of weeks.”

And with almost all Bryant runners getting PRs, Dale couldn’t explain why the Lady Hornets do so well on soggy ground, as it rained most of the day on Sunday.

“I can’t explain it,” he said. “When the ground is dry, we don’t run as good. But, when it is a wet, kind of muddy, slick conditions, our girls … that’s where they start dropping time. I can’t figure it out. They run better in the muck and the mire.”

BOYS

Bryant senior Chris Barrientos pulled away at the midway point of the 6A Central Conference Championship to earn a dominating victory on Monday at Bishop Park. Barrientos covered the 5K course in a time of 16:06 to lead the Hornets to a runner-up finish behind team champion Conway.

“I’m really proud of Chris Barrientos for stepping up and running his best race of the season,” Hornets Coach Steve Oury said. “It was fun to watch.”

The Wampus Cats dominated the team standings, placing six runners in the top 10 to score 24 points. Bryant scored 52 in 2nd place with Cabot in 3rd with 69 points.

Bresner Austin earned a third-place finish for the Hornets in a time of 16:33. The rest of the Hornet top seven were Hagan Austin (13th in 17:13), Ammon Henderson (16th in 17:26), Chris Herrera (19th in 17:37), Blake Shields (25th in 17:55) and Luis Martinez (29th in 18:08).

“Hats off to Conway for running a great race,” Oury said. “They were the team to beat and they ran very well. We had personal records across the board so I’m very pleased with our performance. We are going to work very hard to prepare for the state meet and see how we stack up there.”

The 6A State Meet will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. The boys will run at 10:15 a.m. and the girls will follow.