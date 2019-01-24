Central Showdown; Hornets host Cats for 1st
The Bryant Hornets will host the Conway Wampus Cats for a showdown for the top spot in the 6A Central Conference tonight at the Hornet's Nest in Bryant. Both Bryant and Conway are 5-1 in league play, with the winner taking the top spot all alone. The Lady Hornets and Lady Cats precede the varsity boys' game at approximately 6 p.m.
The Benton Panthers and Lady Panthers also host in Saline County, welcoming Lake Hamilton to Benton Arena. The Lady Panthers tip off at 6 p.m. and will attempt to stay tied with Sheridan, both with 5-1 5A South records, with a victory over the talented Lady Wolves (4-2) tonight, or take the outright lead if Sheridan falls to El Dorado. The Benton varsity boys (3-3) will attempt to knock off the 6-0 Wolves.
Bauxite and Harmony Grove are on the road, with the Miners and Lady Miners traveling to Hope and the Cardinals and Lady Cardinals going to Jacksonville Lighthouse in league play.
