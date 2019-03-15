Chamber Bingo night planned for April 4
The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is again gearing up for one of its most popular fundraisers — Bingo night.
The next event will be held April 4 at the Benton Event Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and games will begin at 6 p.m.
In February, the event welcomed more than 700 players.
Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and includes the first 16 games. Bonus games — 17 through 20 — will be sold for $2 each with the winning prize money rising each time.
A total of $7,500 will be given away.
Also available will be a 50/50 drawing with tickets selling for $2 each or 10 for $10.
To purchase tickets in advance, call the Chamber at 501-860-7002 or email amy@bentonchamber.com.
Participants must be 18 or older to play and children are not allowed.
A cash bar and food concessions will also be available to all in attendance, as well as door prizes provided by area businesses.
Presenting sponsor will be McLarty Nissan of Benton.
Other sponsors include:
Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union
Bank OZK
Pookie's Popcorn
The Saline Courier
State Farm - DJ Motley Insurance Agent
The Manor Senior Living Community
Amberwood Health + Rehabilitation
Coldwell Banker RPM Group - Amy Eden
College of the Ouachitas
Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union
McFarland Eye Care
Rib Crib
Category: