Chamber Bingo night planned for April 4

The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is again gearing up for one of its most popular fundraisers — Bingo night.

The next event will be held April 4 at the Benton Event Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and games will begin at 6 p.m.

In February, the event welcomed more than 700 players.

Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door, and includes the first 16 games. Bonus games — 17 through 20 — will be sold for $2 each with the winning prize money rising each time.

A total of $7,500 will be given away.

Also available will be a 50/50 drawing with tickets selling for $2 each or 10 for $10.

To purchase tickets in advance, call the Chamber at 501-860-7002 or email amy@bentonchamber.com.

Participants must be 18 or older to play and children are not allowed.

A cash bar and food concessions will also be available to all in attendance, as well as door prizes provided by area businesses.

Presenting sponsor will be McLarty Nissan of Benton.

Other sponsors include:

Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union

Bank OZK

Pookie's Popcorn

The Saline Courier

State Farm - DJ Motley Insurance Agent

The Manor Senior Living Community

Amberwood Health + Rehabilitation

Coldwell Banker RPM Group - Amy Eden

College of the Ouachitas

Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union

McFarland Eye Care

Rib Crib