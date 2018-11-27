Championship tickets on sale today

Beginning today, Bryant Hornets and Benton Panthers fans can purchase ticket's for Saturday's 6A and 7A State Championship Games to be held at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Benton will be facing off against Greenwood at noon and Bryant will be playing for its first state championship against North Little Rock beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Benton and Bryant central administration offices. The cost is $7 for adults and $6 for students ages 5 and older. Children under the age of 5 do not need a ticket.

In Bryant, students may purchase tickets at each lunch period.

Tickets will also be sold for $7 at all 21 Central Arkansas Big Red Stores.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets at the schools or Big Red locations since schools receive a portion of the proceeds.

For individuals attending both games, separate tickets must be purchased.

Gates at the stadium will open two hours prior to each kickoff and attendees are encouraged to enter the stadium early due to new security procedures.

There is also a clear bag policy.

See today's edition of The Saline Courier for more information.