CHAMPS! Cardinals capture school's first state title

The Harmony Grove Cardinals defeated Central Arkansas Christian 4-3 on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, sealing their first 3A State Championship in school history.

After leading 3-0 in the sixth inning, Harmony Grove would need a go-ahead run in the seventh before holding on for the win.

A bases-loaded walk send Shane Small to first and brought home the would-be game-winning tally as the Cardinals secured the title.

Junior ace James McCormick earned the no-decision after a stellar performance and was named the game's most valuable player.

