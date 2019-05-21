CHAMPS! Cardinals capture school's first state title
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
BENTON, AR
The Harmony Grove Cardinals defeated Central Arkansas Christian 4-3 on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, sealing their first 3A State Championship in school history.
After leading 3-0 in the sixth inning, Harmony Grove would need a go-ahead run in the seventh before holding on for the win.
A bases-loaded walk send Shane Small to first and brought home the would-be game-winning tally as the Cardinals secured the title.
Junior ace James McCormick earned the no-decision after a stellar performance and was named the game's most valuable player.
See today's Saline Courier for full coverage.
