Change of plans: Morgan will not speak at local Republican meeting

Governor candidate for the Republican primary nomination, Jan Morgan, will hold an alternate event Thursday, instead of speaking at the Saline County Republican Committee meeting.

Originally, the committee had Morgan, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and U.S. Congressman French Hill scheduled to speak, but Morgan announced Tuesday that she will instead hold an event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Enclave, located at 112 E. Ashley St. in Downtown Benton.

Morgan said she is not willing to speak at the same venue as Hutchinson unless the two hold a debate. She wants the opportunity to confront his record and rebut anything he may say.

"We need to have a debate for the people of this state," Morgan said.

She feels the committee's format favors the second speaker.

Ken Yang, third vice chair for the committee, said Hutchinson and Hill will instead be given the opportunity to hold question-and-answer sessions after each speaks.

The committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Republican Headquarters, located at 125 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.