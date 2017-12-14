Character night, special needs night at the courthouse

The Saline County Courthouse will hold two special Santa Nights, a character night and a special needs night.

Character night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. A variety of characters will be on hand to entertain children waiting to see Santa and have their pictures taken with him.

Connie Curry, public information specialist, said the courthouse started holding character nights after Arkansas Parks & Tourism stopped taking their mascot, Holiday Hog, around to the Trail of Lights stops. Curry said the courthouse staff wanted to keep having characters so they started bringing them in for one special Santa night.

"We want happy kids especially this time of year," Curry said.

Children will be able to get their pictures taken with Frosty, The Grinch, Bobber the Dog, from the Arkansas Corps of Engineers, a live Elf on the Shelf, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Chick-fil-A cow, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Raggedy Ann, the State Farm Bear, Rudolph, Smarty the Fox from Recycle Saline, Arkansas Travelers Ace and Otey, and Sonic's Cherry Limeade.

Big Red Stores will sponsor the cookies for both character night and today's Santa Night. Community Coffee will bring its trolley to serve hot chocolate.

Curry said pictures with Santa and the characters are free.

"Come out with your family and have a great time," she said.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 the courthouse will hold a special needs night to allow children who have a hard time on the regular Santa nights a chance to meet Santa. It will be held inside the courthouse where it is warm and children with wheelchairs can use the ramp to get inside. There will not be lights and music to make it easier for children with sensory issues. Curry said that night won't be as wild or loud as other nights.

Curry said they wanted to ensure that children who can't take part in other nights will still be able to have their pictures made a with Santa.

All children are welcome to speak with Santa on special needs night.

The lights will remain up for spectators to view throughout the holiday season.