Chief: No plans to delay Salem Independence Day celebration

Despite falling rain earlier today and a chance throughout the rest of Tuesday, Salem Fire Chief Gil Carpenter said there is no plan to delay the annual Fourth of July celebration at Salem Ballpark at this time.

"Now at 5 o'clock, that may change," Carpenter said.

Festivities are planned to begin at 4 p.m. with a car show. Free watermelon will be available, along with a number of children's activities. Also, a fireworks show is planned at dark.

According to the Weather Channel, there is at least a 35 percent chance of rain from 2 to 11 p.m. when it rises to 60 percent.

