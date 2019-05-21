Childress wins school board election

Business owner and former Benton School Board member Paul Childress has won a race for the district's Position 5 seat during the 2019 Annual School Board Election.

Childress received 505 votes, or 50.10 percent of ballots cast in the race.

His opponents included current board President Jackie Chenault Sasfai who received 315 votes, or 31.25 percent, and former school resource officer Justin Dorsey, who received 188 votes or 18.65 percent.

