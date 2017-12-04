Christmas parade a go despite rain chance

According to Wanda Posey, organizer for the annual Saline County Christmas Parade, the event is still set for tonight despite the chance of rain.

Posey said that there is no makeup date set for the parade.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 52-percent chance of rain at 6 p.m. for Benton, with percentages going down to 40 and 34 at 7 and 8 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m., following the official lighting to the Saline County Courthouse.