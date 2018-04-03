Circus coming to Shannon Hills park

The Shannon Hills Fire Department is bringing the Kelly Miller Circus to perform April 28 at Shamrock Park.

Performances are scheduled for 2 and 4:30 p.m.

The tent for the show will be raised at 9 that morning. The circus will have someone on hand to explain the process to anyone who wishes to watch the tent go up, according to a news release. The representative will also answer questions on circus life.

The Kelly Miller Circus is celebrating its 80th year of entertaining. It continues to be a traditional tent circus.

The show is set to feature a variety of international circus stars during the 90-minute performance.

Advance tickets will be available for $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 2 to 12 and seniors age 65 and older at the Shannon Hills Fire Department, Shannon Hills Police Department and Shannon Hills City Hall. Tickets purchased the day of the circus at the box office will be $13 for adults and $8 for children.

“The 2018 season promises to be more exciting than ever with many new acts and entertainers to amaze and amuse you,” the release said.