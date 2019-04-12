City announces final two police chief candidates

Of the more than 20 people who applied for the chief of police position in Bryant, Mayor Allen Scott has announced the two final candidates have been selected.

After completed interviews recently, a selection committee along with Scott narrowed down the candidates to the final two.

The top eight candidates for the position included three Bryant police employees as well as individuals working in law enforcement agencies across the state.

“This decision was not an easy one by any means," Scott said. "We had strong internal candidates that were heavily considered during this process, but ultimately the committee selected two external applicants with strong experience in the specific areas they felt were needed within the department at this time.”

These individuals have been narrowed down to Carl Minden and Kevin Webb.

Minden currently works as a major for the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Along with working with the PCSO since 1998, Minden has also been employed by the Jacksonville Police Department and Arkansas State Police.

As a volunteer, Minden has been involved with the Little Rock Civitan Club, Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council, Special Olympics Arkansas, as well as a security coordinator, lead usher and teacher of preschool children and middle school boys at Parkway Place Baptist Church.

Webb currently worked as a senior special agent with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division in the narcotics section. Prior to working for ASP, he worked for the Stone County Sheriff's Department, Arkansas Department of Correction, Izard County Sheriff's Office, as well as serving in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1981.

In his free time, Webb is a member of Family Church Bryant and is involved with coaching boys baseball teams.

In November 2018, former police chief Mark Kizer announced that he would be leaving his post after meeting with Scott.

At the beginning of this year, the city began accepting applications and in February, Scott announced the formation of a committee made up of law enforcement officers, a city council member, city staff and a Bryant resident with law enforcement experience.

“My plan is to complete these final interviews as timely as possible and have the ability to announce my decision by the end of the month,” Scott said.

More information about the hiring will be published as further updates are available.