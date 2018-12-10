CJCOHN preparing for Christmas baskets

The Churches Joint Council on Human Needs is preparing to hand out Christmas baskets with a full traditional Christmas meal for families in need.

"We are a conglomerate of 14 churches who work to help the needy in Saline County," said Pam Ray, food director of CJCOHN.

Each year, CJCOHN starts taking applications for its Christmas baskets the second week of November. This year, the group plans to take the applications through Friday.

Applicants need to provide identification and address. Ray said the applicants must be Saline County residents. They will need to also provide the names and ages of any children living in the household so CJCOHN can know how many toys they need this year for gifts.

They will also need to tell how many are in the home to determine what meat will be in the basket.

Each basket includes stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn, potatoes and either ham, turkey or chicken, depending on family size, plus a bag of candy, an apple and an orange for each member.

Last year, CJCOHN distributed 887 baskets.

This year, toys for Benton and the west side of Saline County will be provided by the Kiwanis Club of Saline County. Bryant and the east side of the county will be provided by Toy Troopers.

For children age 14 to 16, CJCOHN provides a gift card to the movies, Walmart or Target.

Distribution is scheduled for Dec. 22.

People picking up baskets will be divided into lines based on last name. They will sign in, be escorted to pick up their basket of items and learn where they need to go to pick up toys.

Ray emphasized that they need to come to CJCOHN first before going to get toys because they will receive a ticket for the gifts.

She said it is an all-day project. Volunteers start preparing at 9 a.m. Distribution starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. Ray recommends those without children wait until 2 p.m. to arrive because the line will be much shorter.

"We have never run out of food and they have never run out of toys," Ray said.

Everyone picking up boxes must have submitted an application before the deadline. So far, CJCOHN has received 600 applications.

After the deadline, CJCOHN volunteers will be "all hands on deck" working to prepare for the baskets.

They will pack 3,000 bags of candy as well.

On Dec. 20, CJCOHN will get its regular senior supplement food. It will need extra help that day to pack bags, which will include pictures colored by local school children, along with bags that will be delivered to those who are unable to attend distribution.

Delivery bags and senior supplement bags will be distributed Dec. 21.

CJCOHN will need lots of volunteers to help with packing and distribution. Ray said the more volunteers, the faster it goes.

For many families, volunteering with CJCOHN is a Christmas tradition. Children can start helping — with supervision — at ages 7 or 8, Ray said.

Volunteering with CJCOHN is a tradition is Ray's own family. Her mother was the food chairman when Ray started volunteering in 1991.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can simply show up on a work day and Ray will find them something to do.

To learn what days volunteers are needed, call 501-840-1327.

CJCOHN needs donations of hard candy, such as butterscotch, Jolly Ranchers or cinnamon discs, and large cans of sweet potatoes. Ray said she will know better what other items they need after the churches bring all their items.

To make donations or apply for a box, stop by 103 E. Elm St. in Benton from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday or Friday.

"It is a wonderful time of the year," Ray said. "It is so nice to see people smile and leave with an armload of food."