CLOSED: Dixie Cafe shuts doors early after selling out

The Dixie Cafe in Benton has shut it doors a day early, according to an employee of the Benton business.

The Little Rock-based company announced Monday that it would be closing all 17 locations, including 14 across the Natural State.

The employee said the Benton branch was forced to close ahead of its scheduled Thursday date due to selling out of food after a two-day rush of residents enjoying their favorite dishes for the final time.

The chain dates back 35 years and had operated in Saline County for the past 20 years.