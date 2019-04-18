Clubs Bingo rescheduled

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant Bingo in Bryant has been rescheduled.

The event was originally planned for April 18. Due to the flooding around Bishop Park, it will now be April 25.

It will still be at 6 p.m. at The Center at Bishop Park with doors open at 5:15 p.m.

The event is $20 in advance for games 1 through 16 or $25 at the door. Extra cards will be $1. Games 17 through 20 will be $2 each and have higher awards with game 20 giving out $1,500 to the winner.

It will be for adults age 18 and over.

Childcare will be available at the Club's Bishop Park location for children age 3 and up. the cost is free, but donations will be accepted.

Concessions will be available in both The Center and the Club.

To purchase advance tickets stop by the Club at Bishop Park.