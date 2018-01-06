'Coach' star, Arkansas native Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86

Jerry Van Dyke, 86.
By: 
Josh Briggs
Managing Editor
jbriggs@bentoncourier.com
Saturday, January 6, 2018
BENTON

According to multiple reports, Arkansas native and actor Jerry Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in the Natural State.

He was 86.

TMZ is reporting that Dyke and his wife, Shirley, were involved in a car accident two years ago and that his health had since deteriorated .

Dyke, once a business owner in Downtown Benton, is most well-known for his character on the long-running TV series, "Coach."

