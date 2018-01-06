'Coach' star, Arkansas native Jerry Van Dyke dead at 86
By:
Josh Briggs
Saturday, January 6, 2018
BENTON
According to multiple reports, Arkansas native and actor Jerry Van Dyke died Friday at his ranch in the Natural State.
He was 86.
TMZ is reporting that Dyke and his wife, Shirley, were involved in a car accident two years ago and that his health had since deteriorated .
Dyke, once a business owner in Downtown Benton, is most well-known for his character on the long-running TV series, "Coach."
Category: