Collegeville principal dies unexpectedly

Collegeville Elementary School Principal Katie Thomas unexpected passed away Saturday morning, according to Bryant School District officials.

In an email to staff, Superintendent Karen Walters wrote the following:

"Dear Bryant Family,

There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. It is with great sorrow I inform you that Katie Thomas, Collegeville principal, passed away suddenly this morning. This is a very sad time for the family, faculty, students and colleagues of Mrs. Thomas. I am grateful to everyone who has reached out and offered help and support to the Collegeville family. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers."

Thomas' cause of death is unknown at this time. More will be reported as it becomes available.