COLOR CHANGE: Bauxite captures first Showdown title

In what has turned into a growing rivalry, the Saline River Showdown did not disappoint as it was held Friday under the lights of Sykes Stadium in Haskell.

The third year for the event between Harmony Grove (4-2, 2-1) and Bauxite (6-0, 3-0), 2018 marked a first for the Miners as they emerged victorious after holding off the pesky Cardinals for a 35-18 victory.

“I am proud of our kids, that is what it is all about,” said Bauxite Head Coach Daryl Patton. “These seniors, they came over here two years ago and it was kind of ugly. Last year was a nail-biter and we came over here this year and played very physical. We controlled the line of scrimmage and if we don’t turn it over, we make it a little bit easier on ourselves.

“Give credit to Harmony Grove. Those guys played well. We are just excited to leave here with a victory.”

