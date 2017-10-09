Company pulls medical marijuana dispensary permit

Last month, Jason Martin, representing his company Natural State of Kind, spoke before the Bryant Development Review Committee about opening a medical marijuana dispensary in Bryant on a 6-acre tract on land located at 24111 Interstate 30.

A public hearing was scheduled to take place today to give residents an opportunity to give their opinion about the business, but the company has since decided not do business in Bryant.

Bryant Assistant Planning Director Truett Smith said the business sent a letter to city officials and asked that the conditional use permit for the dispensary be completely removed.

The letter was generic and did not give any special reasoning for the company's decision, Smith said.

During the committee meeting, Martin said the proposed 8,000-square-foot building would look like a normal doctor’s clinic. The company had a specialized plan for security and a plan to control smells coming from the clinic.

He added that the company did have a backup property available in Garland County but the property in Bryant was more favorable because of its proximity to Little Rock and Interstate 30.

Even though the medical marijuana item was pulled from the agenda, the Planning Commission still has a length meeting planned for tonight. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Boswell Municipal Complex.

Agenda items include: the Springhill Fire Station, a concept plan for the Spin-Off property, rezoning requests on Snooks Lane and Arkansas 5, final plan for the Fieldstone Duplex and a site plan for Bryant Family Pharmacy.

City officials in Benton are also talking medical marijuana.

Earlier this year, the Benton City Council approved a moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities so city officials would have more time to create zoning regulations for these places.

The council's Planning Commission has created the regulations and residents will have the opportunity to speak with the commission during a public hearing scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting is schedule to take place in the City of Benton Community Development Meeting Room at the Benton Municipal Complex.

If there is not enough room for all attendees, the meeting will be moved to the Council's Chambers.

The regulations for these places are similar to the regulations used for pharmacies, said City Attorney Brent Houston.

Benton Mayor David Mattingly told the council during the September meeting that to his knowledge no one has submitted an application to the state proposing a medical marijuana facility or cultivation facility be opened in Benton.

Along with medical marijuana zoning and regulations, other items on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting include a conditional use permit for 216 E. Sevier Street, a preliminary plat for The Point at Hurricane Lake Estates subdivision, a final plat for the Coldwater Creek Subdivision, a final plat for the Northshore at Hurricane Lake Estates subdivision and a discussion of subdivision regulations.