Conque resigning from teaching post at Bauxite after 3 months

Less than four full months after starting his new teaching endeavor at Bauxite High School, longtime college football coach Clint Conque has announced he will be resigning at the conclusion of the 2019-20 school year.

In an email sent to school administrators today — and obtained by The Saline Courier — Conque said "I am resigning my position as an instructor at Bauxite High School to pursue other opportunities effective at the end of the school year. I’d like to thank the District for this opportunity.'

Conque was hired in December, following approval of the Bauxite School Board, and began his tenure Jan. 7.

As reported by the Courier in previous articles, Conque was not contacted by the district until Dec. 7. He completed his application for an English teacher opening Dec. 12, despite the job posting no longer existing on the district’s website. Conque's application was later changed to reflect a business educator vacancy.

Conque was approved and hired by the board the same day.

According to the district’s description of the position, “(Applicants) must have current Arkansas teaching license for the grade level or subject area assigned to.”

According to Conque’s resume at the time of the hire, he had no certification in the area of business or any other teaching experience as he has been coaching football since 1984 when he began as a graduate assistant at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Conque earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Nicholls State University in 1983 where he graduated with a 2.69 GPA, according to his application.

Upon graduating from high school in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Conque compiled a 2.95 GPA.

Thirteen applicants applied for the Bauxite opening during the allotted timeframe, most of which were certified teachers or had been certified in the past.

Of the 13 applicants, not including Conque, four had no experience in the field of business.

Two of the applicants were scheduled for interviews, but cancelled beforehand, which emails between the parties confirmed.

Leann Pinkerton, a district official said that a number of factors played into others not receiving an interview, be it resume, references, etc.

Prior to being hired at Bauxite, Conque resigned from his head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin in Texas due to an investigation into his alleged violation of university policy.

He had coached at the school since December 2013, earning an annual salary of $210,000.

While at the University of Central Arkansas, Conque earned an annual salary of $170,000 before leaving for SFA. He coached the Bears for 14 seasons.

More information will be reported in Wednesday's issue of The Saline Courier.