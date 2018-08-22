Countdown To Kickoff: Panthers, Hornets share their thoughts on big game

LITTLE ROCK — It’s officially Salt Bowl Week. On Monday, the Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets held their Salt Bowl Press Conference at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to talk about the rivalry game to be played this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Benton Panthers Head Coach Brad Harris brought senior wide receiver Michael Allison and senior offensive linemen Joshua George to share their thoughts on the upcoming game, which brought over 30,000 people last season in which the Bryant Hornets won a 49-42 shootout.

Bryant Head Coach Buck James brought senior quarterback Ren Hefley and senior cornerback Andrew Hayes to talk about the biggest high school game in Arkansas.

BRAD HARRIS

All the work that we do is going into this game. This is a big deal. It’s just a great showing of two communities that come together. We’re just happy to be representing the Benton Panthers.

We’ve got a great opportunity this year to have a successful season. We’ve got a real strong senior class with 27 total. We know we have our work cut out for us because Bryant is a very, very good opponent. Coach James has done a tremendous job the last few years. It’s going to be a heck of a ballgame.

MICHAEL ALLISON

When I was a kid, I always idolized the players (playing in the Salt Bowl). It’s really cool to be a part of this experience, the Salt Bowl. There’s really no other experience in the state of Arkansas, and really any other place in the country. It’s a testament to the communities that are behind us and support us.

I’ve really enjoyed my time the last three years. It’s sped by but I’m glad I’ve got the opportunity to do something productive. I’m looking forward to my senior year, this Saturday especially.

JOSHUA GEORGE

Growing up in the city of Benton, it’s always been a dream of mine to be a senior and to run out of War Memorial with Benton across my chest. It’s humbling but also very traumatic that this is the last year I’ll wear Benton across my chest to represent my school and my family and my community.

There’s not very many places in the nation, let alone Arkansas, that a school team can run out in front of 35,000 people and get to compete in a cross-town rivalry. I’m very honored to be able to represent my team and my community in this special game.

BUCK JAMES

This is really a great opportunity for the Bryant Hornets to go out and compete in one heck of a contest. I’ve been around football, this is my 32nd year, and I’ve never seen anything like it. With rivals, a state championship-caliber week with the meaning of the game and what it means to both communities.

It’s an opportunity for two really great communities to showcase not only their school, but their football programs, bands, cheerleaders, pom squads, it’s a tremendous opportunity and I really don’t take it lightly. It’s a lot of hard work in playing a game like this.

It’s a jewel of high school football. We went to North Carolina and Texas the last couple of years for 7-on-7 and a lot of those places have heard of the Salt Bowl and knew the caliber of game it was for both communities.

It’s a heck of a way to make a living and I enjoy the competition. Benton’s always a very good football team, very well-coached, play extremely hard. Benton is a heck of an opponent.

REN HEFLEY

I came from Pulaski Academy so I have a different perspective. My first Salt Bowl to attend, I was going through the tunnel. Everybody says it’s different, there’s 30-35,000 people. I’ve seen the stadium before, but walking out from the field, it’s very different. It just knocks your breath out.

It’s really all we’ve been working for it since last November when we played our last football game. It gives you a goal throughout the offseason. We’re excited to play and I’m honored for the opportunity.

ANDREW HAYES

It’s such a different experience playing in front of those 30,000-plus people and show them what your team has been working for. As a fan, the Salt Bowl is a huge event. It’s not even a game almost, it’s a day in itself. It’s a great family thing and a great thing for Saline County.

I love playing in the Salt Bowl and there’s no other rush like it. It’s so competitive and so important for the fans. It’s a huge rivalry. It’s one of my favorite games and I don’t think there’s anything else like it.