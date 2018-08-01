County clerk to host Facebook session

Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis will be hosting a Facebook Live session at 1 p.m. Thursday.

"The Facebook Live session will be an opportunity for Saline County voters to become more election aware for the 2018 General Election," said Trevor Villines, information specialist for Curtis' office. "Curtis will discuss the election dates and times, items on the ballot, voting location, voting equipment and questions from Saline County residents who join in on the session."

The session will be available on the Doug Curtis Saline County Clerk Facebook page.

Residents can search @DougCurtisAR to locate the live feed.

For additional information regarding the session, residents can email salineclerkinfo@salinecounty.org.