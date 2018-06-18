County pays family $345,000 in wrongful death suit

Saline County officials have paid $345,000 in a settlement to the brother of a 30-year-old Bauxite man who died in 2015 while being detained at the Saline County Detention Center, according to reports.

Joshua Arras, a special administrator of the estate of Donovan Arras, filed a suit claiming medical malpractice and negligence by Southern Health Partners Inc. and their agents, as well as the county, Saline County Sheriff Rodney Wright, former jail administrator J.P. Massiet led to his brother's untimely death.

The case was originally filed in Saline County Circuit Court, but in September 2016, the case was moved to federal court.

The complaint states that Donovan Arras, 30, was arrested Nov. 7, 2015, for a parole violation. It also states that Donovan Arras suffered from Type 1 Diabetes and had been seeking treatment for the majority of his life. He had been prescribed Humilin N and Humilin R that was to be taken twice daily.

According to court documents, Joshua Arras said the jail staff and administrators were fully aware of Donovan Arras' health concerns and deliberately failed to provide medical treatment, including giving him his medication correctly.

Donovan Arras' body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy Nov. 16, 2015. Results showed he died from diabetic ketoacidosis and medical examiner findings supported the conclusion.

The lawsuit states that while detained, Donovan Arras experienced symptoms of needing his medication, including vomiting, weakness, failure to eat, unresponsiveness and lack of movement.

On Nov. 9, 2015, a nurse noted checking his blood sugar level, which showed to be 452. He was then given five units of Humilin R and 30 units of Humilin N.

Later the same day, Donovan was again vomiting and was allegedly given Promethazine without having his blood sugar recorded, according to the complaint.

The records also state that Donovan Arras was not given his insulin again for three days when he was taken to the infirmary.

Once his blood sugar was checked, it returned results of 381 and he was again given the same doses of Humilin.

Records state Donovan Arras was then placed in holding cell five where he was not removed until his death Nov. 15.

The complaint said a nurse told a jail corporal to monitor Donovan Arras' blood sugar and to give him insulin if it read more than 200 and also to record the readings.

However, the nurse's notes showed no mention of Donovan Arras' levels being checked or if he was properly given his medication, according to the complaint.

The complaint said Donovan Arras removed his clothes on Nov. 14 before lying on the floor of the cell. He did not eat any of the food given to him, nor did he make any movement before dying.

•A timeline of events shows a guard checked on Donovan Arras around 11 a.m. Nov. 15 by nudging him on the shoulder before leaving the cell.

•Around 1 p.m., a food tray was delivered by two guards, but the well-being of Donovan Arras was not checked.

•Around 3:15 p.m. a guard entered the cell to place a blanket over Donovan Arras, covering his naked body before leaving.

•At 5:35 p.m. a guard checked to see if Donovan Arras was unresponsive and checked his pulse. It is then that additional personnel was dispatched to the cell and Donovan Arras was rolled to his back.

•Benton Fire Department and rescue teams arrived on scene at 5:45 p.m. and Donovan Arras was pronounced dead.

Damages sought in the case were based on the fact that Donovan Arras suffered severe bodily harm that resulted in death and also endured unnecessary pain, suffering and mental anguish.

Along with the county paying a settlement to the family, Southern Health Partner, Inc. also had to pay the family, said George Ellis, of Benton, who was representing the county through the Arkansas Association of Counties.

Jim Cook, Jim Cook, of Texarkana who was serving as legal counsel for Southern Health Partner, Inc., said he was not at liberty to discuss the case.

In February 2016, the county changed health care providers for the Saline County Detention Center. The center is now using the services of Turn Key Health Clinics, of Oklahoma City, according to Saline County Attorney Clay Ford.

Ford could not confirm that the death caused the county to change providers. He did say that the jail staff had had issues with Southern Health and Arras' death "did not help the cause."

Paige Edgin, of Peter Miller Law Firm in Little Rock who was representing the plaintiff, has not returned a call to comment on the case.