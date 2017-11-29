Courier to publish Letters to Santa

For many years, The Saline Courier has been in contact with Mr. Elf himself — Santa Claus — to make sure he receives all of the wants and needs from area children.

Again this holiday season, the Courier will be publishing Letters to Santa just in time for Christmas before sending them to the North Pole.

To submit a letter to Jolly Old Saint Nick, simply choose one of the following methods:

•Email it to santa@bentoncourier.com.

•Mail to Santa Claus, C/O The Saline Courier, P.O. Box 207, Benton, AR 72015.

•Drop the letter off at the office located at 321 N. Market St. in Downtown Benton.

To ensure Santa receives the letters, submissions are due by Friday, Dec. 8.

Letters will be published Sunday, Dec. 24.

For more information, call 501-315-8228.