Courier tabbed as top small daily in Arkansas

The Saline Courier has been named top small daily newspaper in the state by the Arkansas Press Association for the fourth consecutive year.

On Saturday, members of the Courier’s editorial staff attended the APA Super Convention at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel in downtown Little Rock, bringing home 29 awards, including General Excellence and 10 other top honors.

“With only five staff members in the newsroom, these guys put out a lot of quality local content every day,” said Kelly Freudensprung, Courier publisher. “I am proud for them as a team, but I am also proud for our supportive community. We are able to put out a quality product 365 days a year because of our subscribers, our single-copy readers, our contributors and our advertisers who still know the power of the printed word.”

As a staff, the Courier was awarded first place for headline writing with “Toadal Upset,” and best tourism coverage for the 2016 issue of See Saline Magazine. The staff also placed second for best website.

Senior Editor Lynda Hollenbeck and reporter Sarah Perry took top honors for health and medical coverage, gaining high remarks from the judges.

“We enjoyed these stories, especially the story about the triplets. I’m sure you had a lot of positive feedback. Very well done.”

Hollenbeck teamed with Managing Editor Josh Briggs and former photographer Ryan Klare as well, taking first place for best photo page/essay featuring the Saline County Fair.

“Nice night photo of the carnival,” a judge said. “Good use of cutouts. Great package overall.”

Hollenbeck and Briggs, too, would take second in business and agriculture coverage during the ceremony.

Hollenbeck would round out her awards with a third-place showing for education coverage, teaming with Perry once more.

Perry captured a second-place finish for best feature story, followed by a third-place showing for best news photo.

Sports Editor Tony Lenahan brought home the top honor for best sports news story for his coverage of the Bryant Hornets baseball state championship in 2016.

“The lead was informative and compelling,” a judge said. “Great use of numbers and stats throughout the story which really helped to understand their accomplishment. Good quotes from several people in the story. Great job.”

Lenahan and Briggs would come in third for best sports page as well, featuring the cover of the 2016 Salt Bowl special section.

Briggs, who also serves as lead designer for the Courier, took home five personal first-place finishes, including best feature story; best sports feature story; best design portfolio; best front page design; and best beat reporter for his coverage in sports.

“I know nothing about poker, but the writer manages to really convey the excitement of the win here,” a judge wrote regarding Briggs’ winning sports feature.

Briggs also would take second place for best sports news story and sports column, followed by third-place showings for news story, feature photo and sports feature photo.

Freudensprung would take third place for best general column.

As for freelancers, sports photographer Justin Manning earned two runner-up acknowledgements for sports action photo and sports feature photo.

Guest columnist J.T. Johnson earned third for best news/political column for his commentary regarding the Electoral College.

“To lead a team as talented as this almost leaves you speechless,” Briggs said. “To publish what is equivalent to a 300,000-word research paper every day of the year is remarkable and we make it happen.

“I could not be any more proud of my team and the hard work they put in each and every day.”

In March, the Courier also was named top small daily for a fourth time by the Arkansas Associated Press Managing Editors.

The editorial staff would take home 49 awards in total, including 20 first-place showings.