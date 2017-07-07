Credit Union asking for community input on name change

In conjunction with celebrating its 60th anniversary, Alcoa Community Federal Credit Union is seeking the public's help in choosing a new name for the business.

ACFCU is holding a contest for the best name with the winner taking home $250.

Michael Armstrong, senior vice president, said ACFCU began to consider the name change after a suggestion from consultants who feel the change could allow the union to grow and expand.

Name ideas can be submitted by emailing info@alcoacfcu.org, given to a member service representative or mailed to 1125 Military Road, Benton, AR 72015.

Last day for ideas will be July 14.

"We have been a proud citizen of Saline County for 60 years and look forward to serving the community for the next 60," Armstrong added.

The new name will be announced no later than Oct. 19 during Credit Union Day.

See Friday's issue of the Saline Courier for more information.