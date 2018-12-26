Customer files lawsuit after injury at restaurant

A customer filed a lawsuit earlier this month in Saline County Circuit Court after allegedly being injured at David's Burger in Bryant.

Jonathan Kyle Knight, of Benton, claims he was eating with his family when a large air conditioner fell from the ceiling — nearly striking his 10-year-old daughter.

"The plaintiff reflexively extended his left arm in order to shield his daughter from the falling air conditioner, whereupon the air conditioner hit and injured the plaintiff's left hand," according to the suit.

After the incident, a manager allegedly told Knight that if the air conditioner would have fallen on the 10-year-old "it could have killed her," according to court documents.

A surveillance camera reportedly captured images depicting the incident.

In connection with the incident, Knight suffered a serious injury to his left hand, including bruising, swelling and paresthesia and he has had to undergo physical therapy sessions, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendant knew, or ought to have known, of the presence of this air conditioner and its potential to fall from its mount; and yet, the employees of the defendant did little or nothing to warn the public of the danger, despite knowing of the danger," according to the suit.

After the incident, a representative for the restaurant contacted the family to inform them that the unit was double bracketed to prevent it for falling in the future and attempted to compensate the family with coupons and gift certificates for future meals.

Knight is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, but a specific amount is not listed.

A representative for David's Burger did not respond to comment on the suit.

John Ellis, of Bryant, is serving as Knight's legal counsel.