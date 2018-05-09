Date announced for AHC Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Show

The Arkansas Health Center in Haskell will be hosting the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks show beginning at 6 p.m. June 29.

The Arkansas Health Center is located at 6701 Highway 67.

The event is family friendly and includes various free activities include rides, live music and "tons of things for kids to do leading up to a magnificent fireworks show at dusk," according to the event announcement.

The event will feature inflatables, a 100-foot slide, carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting, a fire department smoke house and a barrel train ride.