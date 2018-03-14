Deadline approaching for Bryant fifth grader requests

The Bryant School Board approved new attendance zones for all of the district's elementary schools during a regular meeting Tuesday night.

Since Parkway Elementary is set to open in August and an attendance zone is needed for the new elementary school, officials decided to use the rezoning as a way to help relieve overcrowding and balance enrollment at the existing schools.

During the rezoning process, officials announced that they would be offering an exception for students who are currently in fourth grade, allowing them to remain at the school they are currently attending for the 2018-19 school year.

The exception applies only to students entering fifth grade and was not extended to younger siblings.

The deadline to submit an application is 4 p.m. Thursday.

“While there are no guarantees all requests can be honored, efforts will be made to approve as many requests as possible," said Devin Sherrill, communications director for the Bryant School District. "Families who are approved for this option must provide their own transportation unless district transportation to the child's school is available."

Applications are available at the Bryant School District's website.

As of Tuesday, the district officials had received 144 requests from fifth-grade students.

To inform parents about the zone changes, school officials will be mailing zoning information soon. There will also be a website available where parents can search their specific addresses.