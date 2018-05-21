'Deadpool 2' lives up to hype

In 2016, audiences finally got to see “Deadpool,” an R-rated film with plenty of over-the-top violence and great humor that poked fun of the superhero genre. With “Deadpool 2,” the filmmakers have upped the ante with the meta humor and the violence. I can’t necessarily say that the sequel is better, but it is definitely as good as the original.

This time, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) has been taking jobs for two years while living with his girlfriend, Venessa (Morena Baccarin). Eventually, DP encounters a kid named Russell Collins (Julian Dennison) and this child has some serious anger issues. In fact, in the future, those very issues collide head on with Cable (Josh Brolin), a cybernetic human who goes back in time to kill Russell.

From there on, the film is filled with many high-flying action scenes, surprising moments and gut-busting humor. The jokes fly heavy in this one and those not schooled in the genre may not get all the references.

In fact, one minor problem that I do have with this film is that it can get a bit too meta at times, even by Deadpool’s standards. Also, there are so many jokes that there are a few that don’t quite stick the landing, but there are so many good sequences that this is ultimately a small inconvenience.

We always knew that Reynolds was made for the part of Deadpool. He has the classic superhero looks (even when he’s burned) yet he also has the insane sense of dark humor.

Therefore, as in the original, he is always dependable for several laughs and great action sequences that rival those found in other superhero films. He is also good at handling the film when it can suddenly get dramatic from time to time. After all, even though this film does a great job parodying the superhero genre, it is still a superhero film itself and it definitely fits into 20th Century Fox’s X-Men film universe.

The supporting roles are also great. Brolin is the always serious Cable and ultimately the heart of the film’s story. Still, I was surprised that I felt that he wasn’t in the movie as much as I thought he would be.

This is not necessarily a bad thing, but don’t be surprised if you feel that he was slightly underused. Brolin is having quite the year with “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” on the horizon. He can definitely add this under his belt of blockbuster hits this year.

Then there is Zazie Beetz as Domino, a character whose superpower seems to be nothing but luck itself. Just when you think she’s out, something happens that saves her life and despite what Deadpool says, the filmmakers definitely make it all look very cinematic.

Beetz gives a subtle but effective performance and she is also more a character of action than of words.

Beyond the new blood, there are old friends as well. Brianna Hildebrand returns as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, but to be honest, she really doesn’t have a whole lot to do. This did slightly disappoint me because I really enjoyed the character in the first film and would have liked to have seen more of her in this film.

However, they make up for that with Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, returning to do the motion capture and voice for the character. Unlike other characters, I actually thought there would be less Colossus this time around and was pleasantly surprised that he had more screen time in this movie. Thankfully, the chemistry with Deadpool is still there and their scenes are some of the best featured in the film.

The movie is bigger than the first one and you can tell that they had a heftier budget. There are more jokes and there is more over-the-top action. The movie definitely lives up to the original film and successfully continues being a much-needed satire of the ever-popular superhero genre. If you loved the original film, then you’ll definitely get a kick out of the second coming.