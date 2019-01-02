December shooting ruled attempted murder and suicide

Only days before Christmas, Benton officers responded to a home in the 3800 block of Liberty Cove for a shooting involving two people.

Detectives recently confirmed the incident was an attempted murder and suicide.

Upon entering the residence, officers located Danny Cochran, 44, of Benton, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Found injured at the home was Candice Cochran, 36, of Benton, Danny's wife.

She was transported to an area hospital via helicopter and is currently "doing well," according to BNPD spokesperson Krista Petty.

According to court records, Danny Cochran and Candice Cochran were married May 9, 2011. The couple had been separated since Oct. 26, 2018, and later that month the couple filed for divorce.

Danny Cochran filed a court document for divorce claiming it is "based on the grounds of general indignities."

In response, Candice Cochran filed a document claiming her husband "committed indignities upon the plaintiff such that her condition in life as his spouse is no longer tolerable."

This was the first of two shooting incidents Benton officers responded to within three days.

On Dec. 23, Benton officers responded to another shooting incident in the 200 block of Valley Street.

Upon arriving, officers located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital via helicopter.

That incident is still under investigation and no further information has been released.