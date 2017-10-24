Deer busts through windows at Saline Memorial

A deer made an unexpected visit to Saline Memorial Hospital on Monday, busting through two windows before eventually being sedated and captured.

According to Terry Parsons, director of Benton Animal Control, the young buck was first seen in the facility's courtyard before leaping through a window and into an office.

Parsons said the deer then jumped back into the courtyard before crashing through another window.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assisted with the capture and took the wild animal from the scene on a gurney.

See Tuesday's issue of the Saline Courier for the full story.