Dentures left after break-in leads to arrest

After finding a set of dentures in their flower bed on Carywood Drive, a Bryant couple learned the false teeth belong to a man who attempted to break into their vehicles and home.

The couple posted a picture of the denture on Facebook in hopes of finding the owner.

John Reichard, 32, of Redfield, sent the couple a message saying the dentures belong to him.

"Reichard then told her on the phone that he had tried to break into their vehicle outside. He then told her that he also attempted to break into their house before falling asleep in their flower bed. He took his teeth out to sleep and then forgot them," according to the Bryant Police Department report.

The couple told police that the story "seemed very weird."

"They reviewed surveillance footage from their next door neighbor. They were able to look at the camera footage, and sure enough, they observed a male subject walk up to the side of their vehicle and appear to pull on the door handle," the officer noted in the Bryant report.

In the video, Reichard is also reportedly seen attempted to open a window at the residence.

While officers were at the home, the couple called Reichard about meeting with him to return the dentures.

According to the Saline County Detention Center roster, Riechard was booked into the center for failing to appear in court for a misdemeanor offense.

His bond is set at $2,755, according to the roster.

The Bryant Police Department received attention after posting information about the incident on the department's Facebook page Tuesday.

"That is what we call 'taking a bite out of crime,'" according to the post.