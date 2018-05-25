Deputies increasing patrols at river park

Beginning today, deputies with the Saline County Sheriff's Office, through a partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will begin conducting extra patrols in the area of Cherry Gingles Park at the end of Henry Street.

The park was established nearly a decade ago after family members donated several acres of land to the city of Benton in honor of Gingles who enjoyed the Saline River as a child, teenager and adult. When she passed away, her family members felt it would be fitting to donate land along the Saline River where families could enjoy the outdoors.

The family who donated the land have recently raised concerns about the overall condition of the park, according to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesperson to the SCSO.

Since being notified of these concerns, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office has taken a proactive approach and have been working closely with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Arkansas Department of Corrections. So far, trash and graffiti have been removed. The roads have been graded and are now level.

"Sheriff Rodney Wright remains determined to follow through with his commitment that in addition to taking steps to clean-up the park, there will also be an increased presence of law enforcement units, beginning Memorial Day weekend," Silk added.

Starting today, members of the Select Enforcement Unit, the Patrol Division shifts on duty, as well as officers from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, will be stepping up patrol in that area.

Deputies from the SCSO and officers from the AGFC have the authority to enforce Arkansas Criminal Laws, as well as AGFC Regulations, in and around the Cherry Gingles Park.

SCSO deputies are permitted to write citations under AGFC Regulations for activities prohibited where signs are posted, including drinking alcohol along with motorized vehicle restrictions. Riding of all-terrain vehicles are prohibited on AGFC land and yellow signs have been clearly posted throughout the park, Silk said.

Both are Class 1 violations with a fine of $100 to $1,000, he said.

"The SCSO and AGFC want to keep this park clean so it can be enjoyed by families for years to come," Silk added.