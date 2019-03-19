Deputies on lookout for theft suspect

Saline County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the community's help in identifying the suspect in a recent car break-in and theft.

Deputies took the initial report of a break-in at the Tomorrow Therapy parking lot located at 24711 Arkansas 5 near Hot Springs Village on January 9th. The suspect broke a window and took the victim’s drivers license, social security card and debit cards.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s drivers license and debit card to withdraw a large amount of cash from the victim’s bank account at the Region's Bank branch located on Central Avenue in Hot Springs, according to Lt. Joe Traylor, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may know who this suspect is or have other information about the crime, please contact them at 501-303-5609. Individuals can also contact the non-emergency dispatch telephone number at 501-303-5647 or leave an anonymous tip at 501-303-5744.