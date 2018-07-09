Details released in child abuse investigation

The Bryant Police Department released today the police report involving a child abuse investigation at Kid's Academy.

Former employee, McKenzie Howell, 19, turned herself in at the Bryant Police Department Investigation Division today at approximately 8 a.m., according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the department.

Howell is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony.

According to the police report, the incident was reported June 29 by a parent and fellow employee at Kid's Academy.

A Bryant officer who watched a surveillance video at the daycare said he saw Howell "grab (the child) from the floor in an aggressive manner and take him over to the chair that he would be sitting in. It appeared as though Howell did drop him," according to the police report.

During the incident, part of the child's buttocks allegedly hit the chair and the right side of his head and body hit the wall. After hitting the wall, he reportedly fell to the floor.

Another person also reported another incident involving Howell.

The person told officers that she witnessed Howell pulled a child by the arm and push her into a wall.

"(The witness) stated after pushing (the child) back to the wall with her foot, she sat (the child) in front of her. (The witness) stated Howell then pulled (the child's) legs out from underneath her causing (the child) to hit her head on the floor.

Howell appeared before Benton District Judge Mike Robinson and her bond was set at $5,000, Crowson added.