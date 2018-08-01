Discount Tire opens new location in Benton

Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, has opened its first location in Benton to meet demand for tires and wheels in Saline County. The new tire store is located at 20780 Interstate 30 across from Everett Infiniti.

Discount Tire employees guarantee the lowest prices and deliver personalized service to make tire buying easy and hassle-free while striving to serve as their customers’ trusted and convenient neighborhood tire retailer.

Since being founded in 1960, Discount Tire has opened three stores in Arkansas, including the new Benton location, with plans to open additional locations during the next couple of years.

As a service to drivers, Discount Tire offers customers free tire pressure checks at its Benton location and reminds Arkansas drivers of tire safety tips, including the importance of properly inflated tires, especially with the warm months ahead.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sunday.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands, including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper, along with Discount Tire-exclusive brands such as Arizonian, Road Hugger and Pathfinder.

Discount Tire also offers a variety of custom wheel brands including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Black Rhino.

Customers can maximize their purchase by taking advantage of Discount Tire’s current rebates and promotions.



The phone number for the new Discount Tire store in Benton is 501-443-6242. To schedule tire service appointments or search tires and wheels by size, brand, and style — or by vehicle year, make and model — visit www.discounttire.com/store-locator. Discount Tire also makes tire safety and driving safety tips available at discounttire.com/learn.



About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America’s Tire in parts of California, and as Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores.

The company currently serves customers as their trusted neighborhood tire retailer at 994 stores in 34 states across the country, and will surpass 1,000 stores this year.

Discount Tire is heavily involved in motorsports, serving as a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Fusion driven by Brad Keselowski in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Discount Tire also sponsors the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross.