Dixie Cafe to close all locations Wednesday

The Arkansas-based restaurant chain Dixie Cafe will be closing all 17 locations as of Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Fourteen locations are found in Arkansas, including Benton, along Interstate 30.

According to a statement from the company, "It's a very difficult operating environment for full-service, family-oriented restaurants. We have seen declining sales combined with increasing costs that has made this difficult decision necessary."

