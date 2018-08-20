DNA test reveals local family secret

Saline County man Terry Griggs learned a family secret at the age of 60 after taking a DNA test earlier this year. The man who had raised Griggs was not his biological father.

At the beginning of this year, Griggs’ daughter took a 23 and Me genetic test.

Through the company, customers receive a saliva collection kit which they return. After approximately six to eight weeks, the customers receive a report to “start discovering what your DNA says about you,” according to the company’s website.

After DNA is extracted from the cells in the saliva sample, it is processed on genotyping chips that read hundreds of thousands of locations in people’s genomes. The genetic data is then analyzed and the company generates personalized reports based on well-established scientific and medical research, according to the company.

After receiving the results of her test, Griggs’ daughter began asking him questions about family members he knew nothing about.

Griggs thought there was a mistake with the test but later decided to take a test for himself. The test results showed the same family members and Griggs began researching further.

This is not the first time he received information about his biological father.

When he was 21-years-old, his late mother told him that people may tell him that his dad had adopted him and that his biological father was someone else.

At that time, he let his mother’s message “go over my head,” Griggs said and he did not think about it again.

After taking the DNA test, Griggs took to social media to find his long lost family members.

He did not think anyone knew anything about the situation, but once he began talking to his family about the adoption, he learned that his mother’s relatives knew and just kept it a secret.

Griggs believes his family kept the secret out of respect for his adoptive father.

Griggs said before his adoptive father died in 1995, they had a good relationship, and they always kept in touch.

“He was my dad,” Griggs said.

Through lots of research, Griggs eventually learned that his biological father, Joe Don Mahana and his mother had been married for a short period of time, but the couple divorced before his birth.

When he was born, his mother and adopted father created a birth certificate changing his father’s name.

In 1982, Mahana died at the age of 52 after having a heart attack. Griggs also learned that he has eight siblings from his father, including three siblings living in Japan.

In July, after months of research and phone calls, Griggs met one of his brothers in Texas. He said the brothers got along well and had lots of similarities.

In October, he is planning to meet other family members including one of his half-siblings’ mother.

From her, he is hoping to learn more about his father. He would like to know more about why his parents’ marriage ended and if he has any mannerisms like his father.

“Do I sound like him?” Griggs questioned.

Griggs is a native of Nevada, Missouri, but during his 13 years off and on with the Navy he traveled and lived “all over the place,” he said.

He moved to Arkansas after his sister and brother-in-law moved to the state.