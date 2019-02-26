Doctor tells of pros, cons of activity trackers

A local doctor recommends some of his patients use activity trackers, such as Fitbits or Apple Watches, but he warns that the technology does have some flaws that people should keep in mind.

"Some of them are absolutely beneficial. Some of them, we don't know yet," said Dr. Andre Paixao with the Arkansas Heart Hospital.

The main reason Paixao recommends activity trackers to his patients is the technology's ability to "simulate physical activity in general throughout the day but also track the intensity with which people exercise," he said, adding that most people overestimate how active they are during the day.

By tracking a person's heart rate and numbers of steps, the activity trackers "really improves how much people walk in general and also tells them, more often than not, while exercising they are not pushing themselves enough," he said.

Along with tracking exercise, activity trackers are also starting to detect abnormal heart rhythms. The newest Apple Watch Series 4 has the capability of an EKG.

"It's not the same EKG that you get at a doctor's office. That EKG has 12 leads or channels, the Apple Watch will give you one, but it's still in many circumstances can detect an abnormal heart rhythm where or not that should be used in a wider sense is still debatable," Paixao said.

One abnormal heart rhythm that can be detected through an EKG is atrial fibrillation.

He calls this heart issue silent since patients cannot feel it and often do not notice a problem, but the abnormal rhythm increases dramatically a person's risk for a stroke. If the issue is detected, a person can receive treatment.

"The upside of having one of these trackers is you can potentially detect a heart rhythm that's dangerous and serious, but also has a specific treatment," Paixao said.

He has concerns that some people using activity trackers may receive false positives causing unneeded anxiety. He has also seen some patients become obsessed about the numbers.

Personally, Paixao, who enjoys exercising, said he uses his Fitbit to help him tailor his activity to fit a "good workout" into 30 minutes.

"It's a valuable tool," he said.

Paixao has worked at the Arkansas Heart Hospital for approximately four years and currently treats patients across Central Arkansas, including Saline County residents. He practices general cardiology, but also completes procedures in the hospital's cath lab, including a wide variety of minimally invasive procedures designed to treat arteries in the heart and legs, as well as valvular heart disease.

Paxiao was born in Brazil and completed his internal medicine residency at Georgetown University Hospital and Washington Hospital Center, followed by a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Eventually, he pursued interventional cardiology training at the prestigious Andreas Gruentzig Cardiovascular Center at Emory University.

Paixao is a renowned researcher and has been published in the highest-tier medical journals, such as the New England Journal of Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

He also serves as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, is a member of the National Cardiovascular Registry Data Registry Research & Publications Committee, and leadership positions in many ongoing research studies.