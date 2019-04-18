Dog adoption event rescheduled to Friday

The dog adoption event that was scheduled for April 13 at CenterPoint Church has been moved to Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. due to inclement weather. The project was organized by 17-year-old Cameron Green as his Eagle Scout project.

“I have always wanted to do something with dogs,” Green said.

The event will feature adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of Saline County and both the Benton and Bryant animal shelters for reduced fees. The church is located at 20383 I-30 in Benton.

“People can just walk up and meet on of the dogs and get to know it,” Green said. "If they want to adopt it, they can talk to the shelter owners.”

Green said that his passion and love for dogs comes from the compassion and the unconditional love the animals are always willing to give to their humans. He is looking forward to seeing his project come to fruition and his goal is to have all the available dogs find their forever homes.

“What you are going to see this weekend is three communities coming together to adopt dogs and work on one simple goal,” Green said. “You are also going to see the efforts of what one dog lover can go to.”