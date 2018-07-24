Domestic dispute forces SMH emergency room lockdown

The Saline Memorial Hospital emergency department in Benton was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday due to a "potential threat related to a domestic dispute," according to Rebecca Jones, spokesperson for the hospital.

"In an effort to protect patients, staff and visitors, the emergency department was immediately put on lockdown and police arrived on the scene," Jones added.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 p.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Benton Police Department responded to the scene.