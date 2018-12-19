Downtown businesses to host open house event

The Benton Downtown Business Association is holding an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to Lyndsey Taylor, a board member of the association and owner of The Nutrition Loft, businesses around the Saline County Courthouse square plan to be open late. Many will serve drinks and treats and offer sales and promotions for the two-hour event.

Taylor said it is the perfect opportunity for last-minute Christmas shopping while supporting local businesses.

She added that many of the businesses usually close at 5 or 6 p.m. so people who work during the day may not always be able to shop at them.

This allows those people a chance to check them out.

Taylor said the downtown association is working hard to grow downtown. She believes many people love what downtown has to offer and also want to see it grow. For that to happen, people need to support the businesses, she said.

In addition to the later opening time at shops, Taylor said it is a good time to check out the lights on the businesses and the courthouse. Santa is scheduled to be at the courthouse that night as well.

She thinks a carriage ride is a great way to see downtown.

The association holds special events, such as the open house, every third Thursday of the month.

To see future downtown events, Taylor said people can visit the Downtown Benton Events page on Facebook.