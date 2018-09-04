Driver involved in motorcycle accident identified by police

The driver of a motorcycle who was killed in an accident August 25 in Benton has been identified by the Benton Police Department.

Kimberly "Don" Cochran was the driver killed in the accident, according to Krista Petty, spokesperson for the Benton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Military Road near Planet Fitness and Big Lots for a report of a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a van. The accident occurred around 3 p.m.

Medflight was called to the scene, transporting Cochran to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock where he was pronounced dead. Newcomb Towing Service also responded to the scene.

Other details of the accident have not been released at this time.