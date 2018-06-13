Driver killed after striking Troutt Motel

A Hot Springs woman was involved in a fatal accident this morning when her vehicle struck Troutt Motel in Benton.

According to reports Ashley Pharr, 34, of Hot Springs was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 around mile marker 115 at 12:30 a.m. when her vehicle left the roadway, crossing the median and north service road. The vehicle reportedly overturned, striking the east end of the motel.

Police said Pharr was ejected from the vehicle at the time of impact, but the car continued moving and struck another individual who was sleeping in a room at the motel.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.