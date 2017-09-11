Early voting begins Tuesday for school election

Early voting begins Tuesday for the 2017 School Board Election.

Residents can cast their ballots at the Vote Here Center in Benton until Friday. Each day, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Voting will also take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

No voting sites in the Benton, Bryant and Harmony Grove School Districts will be open on election day, Sept. 19.

In those districts, there are no proposed millage changes and there is no opposition for the school members, according to the Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis.

Because the Bauxite School District is proposing a millage rate increase, the district will have three sites open on Sept. 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. These sites include Bauxite City Hall, New Friendship Baptist Fellowship Hall and the Tull Community Center.

Grant County voters can only cast their ballots at the Tull Community Center.

These school board candidates will be included on the ballot:

•Cara Beth Ballard, Bauxite School District Position 3.

•Holley Little, Benton School District Position 2.

•Jonathan Woolbright, Benton School District Position 3.

•Rhonda Sanders, Bryant School District Zone 2 position.

•Sandra Porter, Bryant School District Zone 3 position.

•Danny Chism, Bryant School District At Large B position.

•Quinn Best, Harmony Grove School District Position 3.