Early voting for runoff begins Tuesday

The voting period for the 2018 General Election runoff elections is scheduled to begin Tuesday with early voting. Election day for the runoff is set Dec. 4.

Two races will be included in the runoff.

Mary Beth Kelloms and Roy Carman are facing off for the Haskell mayor seat and in Shannon Hills, Keith Andrews is challenging incumbent Viki Anderson for the Ward 2 Position 1 seat on the City Council.

Only registered voters within the city limits of Haskell and Shannon Hills are eligible to vote in these elections.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 through 30 and Dec. 3 at the Benton Vote Here Center.

On Dec. 4, Haskell voters can cast their ballots at the Haskell Fire Station and in Shannon Hill voters can cast their ballots at Shannon Hill City Hall.

Results from the elections will be featured in the Dec. 5 issue of The Saline Courier and online on the Courier's Facebook page and website — www.salinecourier.com.